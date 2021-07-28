The Spotlight Shines On Serena & Venus Williams’ Father In The First Trailer For ‘King Richard’ Starring Will Smith

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Serena and Venus Williams are two of tennis’ biggest stars, but their dad was instrumental in their early success. The new film, King Richard, will focus on their dad, Richard Williams’ mission to get the tennis world to recognize their talent.

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated film starring Will Smith as the polarizing Richard Williams has arrived. Before there was LaVar Ball, Richard Williams caught a lot of flack before his two talented stepped into their own and let their skills on the tennis court do all of the talking.

The film follows Williams’ journey as a father raising his two daughters, who later become two of the most legendary tennis players in the world. The movie focuses on his ” relentless drive and unapologetic vision to change the game” and, of course, his penchant for doing things his own way.

Synopsis per Warner Bros.:

Based on the true story that will inspire the world, “King Richard” follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the global stage as legendary icons. “King Richard” is a profoundly moving film that shows the power of family, perseverance, and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

Joining Smith in the film is an impressive ensemble cast, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena Williams, and Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene “Brandi” Williams, Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci, Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen, and Dylan McDermott as a sports agent.

King Richard is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin. The producers are Tim White and Trevor White under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner and Will Smith under his Westbrook banner.

Isha Price, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone, and Peter Dodd serve as the executive producers.

King Richard arrives in theaters and on HBO Max November 19th.

Step into the powerful first trailer below.

Photo: Chiabella James / Warner Bros. Pictures

