American Music Award Winner, Donell Jones is a renowned R&B vocalist, an exceptional songwriter, and a master producer.

For over the last 25 years, the multifaceted Chicago native has experienced greatness and adversity during his musical journey as well as he’s been signed to LaFace Records, has had many chart-topping hits, including unforgettable classic ballads that are fan favorites like “Where I Wanna Be,” “You Know What’s Up ft. TLC’s Left Eye,” and “Knocks Me Off My Feet” just to name a few. Jones has also produced and written hit songs for Usher “Think of You,” 702 “Get It Together” Drea “Not Gonna Letcha,” Jacquees “23,” and he’s recently collaborated with singer, Jon B on a song called “Understand.” Donell has traveled the world doing shows and he’s even gone on tour with Alicia Keys.

​The father of six has been using his God-given voice as a vehicle to relay thought-provoking and resonating messages within his songs, whether it’s to speak to people on how to love, get over a breakup, or avoid infidelity; Donell has overcome many challenges, which have equipped and transformed him into the mature man he is today. Also making him a sought out musical life and relationship coach, where he naturally brings healing and mental clarity to his audience just by listening to his therapeutic songs and albums.

​In regards to his catalog, Jones has written and produced every album he’s released with an exception of just a few songs. However, the music mastermind has stamped his creativity on projects such as​ My Heart​, being his first album to his platinum-selling sophomore album titled, ​Where I Wanna Be,​ which sold over 1 million copies. His third album, ​Life Goes On ​hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and went RIAA Gold.

After a few years off, Jones returned in 2006 with ​Journey of a Gemini​, which was a huge success. It peaked at No. 1 and No.15 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums

chart and Billboard 200, respectively. ​A hits compilation was issued the following year and Jones subsequently parted ways with LaFace.

Jones released ​The Lost Files​, a collection of unreleased songs, in 2009. He then signed with the independent label eOne Music and released ​Lyrics​ in 2010 and Forever​ in 2013.

​Coming in December 2020, the smooth-talking lyricist will debut his seventh studio album titled, ​100% FREE​ after not releasing an album for seven years. Donell Jones music lovers can expect for it to be a total of seven tracks with a trap, R&B, and fun feel to it.​ 100% FREE h​ as many meanings, but in this case and during the times we live in, the CEO of Candy Man Music cultivated this album to encourage people to be 100% free from stress, self-sabotage, not trusting, and 100% Free from everything we have been experiencing in this world that is not making us better as people. As humanity.

​With highly anticipated new music on the horizon, fans can expect it to be inspirational with some love, a little bit of sex, but with everything being tastefully done, so listeners at home or driving in the car can understand where the God Father of R&B is coming from.

Be sure to look out because Donell Jones is back like he never left and this new version of himself including his new music is going to take the airwaves by storm.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: