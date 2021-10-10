93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Phoenix Music Group newcomer Chrissy is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but she is an emerging superstar as a singer, songwriter, and actress that is about to take Hollywood by storm! A child of tinsel town since the day she was born, her father is music producer, screenwriter, director, Chris Stokes. But Chrissy didn’t discover her passion for singing and acting until the age of 11. She landed her first paid acting job on the TNT Drama Series ‘Southland’ opposite Emmy Award-winning actress Regina King. In 2019, Chrissy got the opportunity to showcase her acting and singing talents on screen when she landed the lead role in the series“HowardHigh.”The show is airing on the new streaming service Urbanflixand production on Season 1(a) starts early 2021.

Chrissy displayed her singing talents in a major way with the release of her first single titled, ‘Relax’, which was released in late 2020. The song is available on all major music streaming platforms and playing on all major radio stations across America. She is currently the first artist of 2021 to be crowned iHeart radios on the verge new artist! ‘Relax’ is written by Chrissy and produced by T Black. The song is a love song to her husband.

“All women can relate to their man working hard and never slowing down. When my husband comes home, I always tell him to relax and let me show you how much your family appreciates you. I think it’s a universal message and it shouts out the good men out there working to provide for their families,” says Chrissy.

Chrissy’s sound has been compared to H.E.R. and Snoh Aalegra. It’s an anR&B flow with a soulful twist. The music takes you back to the 90’s R&Bera but adds a modern flare of this generation’s music. An original California girl, Chrissy was born in Upland, California. She was exposed to the industry at birth and she loved growing up watching her dad in the studio or on the set of a movie. Now with a budding singing and actingcareer, she’s finally living her dream! When Chrissy isn’t working, she’s vlogging on her new make-up tutorial page on YouTube with her best friend Miya Houston. She enjoys hip-hop dancing and exercising. She’salso a new mom and loves spending time with her ten-month-old son, her husband and their two dogs.

Chrissy resides in Los Angeles, CA

