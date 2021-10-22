93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Hailing from PG County, Maryland, Dyson Alexander is an artist/songwriter who realized his affinity for music at a young age, trading in his football cleats for a career in entertainment.

At age 11, Dyson landed his first record, “Poppin’ Bottles,” written about sports drinks, on the radio airwaves. Since then he has been going strong, honing his craft, perfecting his sound, growing into his style and showcasing his unique rapping abilities.

He has seen massive success for an independent artist thus far, with singles such as “Tap My Phone,” “I Got Dem Racks,” “Movin’,” and “Omertà.” Dyson also had the opportunity to share the stage with some of rap’s biggest names including Goldlink, Tee Grizzley, Dae Dae and Lil Keed.

Dyson Alexander plans to stick around for a while, with hopes of being a household name for years to come. The budding superstar is currently preparing for his upcoming EP, set to be released in 2021.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: