Sincerest Don is one of the illest rappers to come out of Virginia in a long time. His electric flows and classy beat choices put him in a class of his own. Respect is earned and not given. After putting in years of work, Don seems to be coming into form. His career resembles that of Damian Lillard in the NBA. Although he has been killing it in the game, it took a while for people to give him the respect he deserves. Now, Don realizes that he does not need anyone to give him anything; he will take it. In 2021, he has done just that with two impactful projects within the first quarter of the year. The rapper has one solo and one collaborative project and a single for the ladies in just 3 short months.

Don’s first project of the year perfectly sets the stage for him to prove his standing in the VA scene. With features from Yung Rahz and Avon Spaidz, he keeps it in the family. This year has been transformative for the skilled street creative. His vast improvements on the digital front have helped people see him in a new light. Don has taken his talents to Tik Tok, Instagram, and YouTube with a new plan. The crystal clear visuals and high-level raps have caught the attention of his 29K+ followers across the various platforms. With digital marketing and methodical strategy, Sincerest Don has found a way to separate from the pack.

His new EP Smoke And Mirrors with frequent collaborator Big Mars is a delightful pairing that many northern Virginia fans were looking for. All of the best lyricists have a certain hunger in their voices. Don’s raspy tone blends well with his passion for being the best. He leaves his all in the music the same way he used to do on the field. Don has seen it all in his 28 years of life. The only thing he feels like he is missing is success in music that can forever change his family’s life.

