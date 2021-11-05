93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Always balancing his bravado with a relatable sense of humility, Dreamville’s first signee, Bas, continues to solidify himself as one of the most respected and authentic artists in the world. Sudanese, Bas (Abbas Hamad) was born in Paris and raised in Queens, New York. His story, one that explores the many effects of the African di aspora, captures the quintessential come – up story and the importance of consistency.

Since his debut album Last Winter in 2014 and the acclaimed follow – up Too High to Riot in 2016, Bas has cultivated a dedicated fan community, known as the “Fiends,” and ha s included both his heritage and a global perspective into his soundscape. In 2021 Bas hit the ground running with a new Spotify podcast titled “The Messenger, 3 appearances on J.Cole’s highly anticipated album “The Off Season” and a surprise collab with British duo – Jungle on their new album “Loving In Stereo.”

Notably a world class performer, Bas has brought his sold – out tours across the globe, including back home to Africa. 2019 was one of his busiest years yet, as he embarked on several major tours w ith dates across North America, Europe and Australia, with a West Coast run alongside A$AP Ferg to close out the year. In keeping with his genre pusing momentum from earlier in the year, Bas branched out sonically with his EP, Spilled Milk I , which featur ed an outstanding supporting cast (Ari Lennox, Earthgang, J.I.D, Kidomminant, and Falcons) and strong collaborative projects like his single, “Risk” with French multi – instrumentalist artist FKJ.

#17 on Billboard ’s Top Rap Albums of 2018, Milky Way , Bas’ s latest album, was deemed his strongest and most sonically ambitious album to date. The album’s lead single, “Tribe,” featuring J.Cole, is certified platinum and earned Bas his first plaque. A power player on Dreamville’s historical #1 album, Revenge Of T he Dreamers III, Bas received Grammy nominations, including “Best Rap Album” for ROTD III and “Best Rap Performance” for the stand – out single, “Down Bad.” Other recognitions from the project include Bas earning his first Billboard Hot 100 placements with “ Down Bad” (RIAA certified Gold). and “Costa Rica”

(RIAA certified Platinum).

