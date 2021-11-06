8 Dead & Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Scott’s third-annual Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas at NRG Park ended in tragedy after a crowd stampede killed eight people and injured hundreds of other.

The crowd surge happened around 9 PM seemingly during a special surprise performance with Drake, although the Houston Fire Chief has stated it’s unclear as to what incited the crowd. Reports say that several individuals were unable to breathe and began to pass out as they were pushed forward towards towards the stage. There were at least 50,000 people in attendance this year, at more than 300 people were treated at the field hospital set up near the festival. At least eight people have tragically lost their lives.

Travis Scott released a statement via Twitter following the incident saying:

“I’m absolutely devastated by what happened last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival … Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life … I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”

Authorities have canceled the second day of the event, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says they are “looking at everything” to determine the cause of the fatal accident.

Written By: Chey Parker

