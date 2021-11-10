Yikes: Ye’s YEEZY Ordered To Cough Up $950,000 In Shipping Delay Lawsuit

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Christian billionaire rapper Ye is going to have open up his checkbook.

Per Complex, Kanye West, oops, we mean Ye’s YEEZY brand, has been ordered to cough up almost a million dollars. Via a release, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón proclaimed that Yeezy Apparel LLC and Yeezy LLC would have to pay $950,000 to settle the recent civil lawsuit brought against the company.

The lawsuit alleges that West’s company was engaged in unlawful business practices plus made false promises by not shipping items on time. It also reveals that four district attorney offices, including Alameda, Sonoma, and Napa, were involved in the lawsuit.

“Online consumers are entitled to protection against unwarranted fees and unreasonably long waits for purchases to arrive on their doorsteps,” District Attorney Gascón announced. “We will enforce state and federal laws governing online shopping in Los Angeles County.”

West’s YEEZY was slapped with the lawsuit on Oct.22, and it accuses the company of “failing to ship items within thirty days and failing to provide adequate delay notices.” The judgment was entered on Nov.3 and signed by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Randolph M. Hammock.

According to the release, the payments will be split up in “$200,000 in civil penalties to each of the four district attorney offices involved, $50,000 in restitution to the Consumer Protection Prosecution Trust Fund,” and “$25,000 in investigative costs to each of the four district attorneys’ offices.”

“Under the settlement, Yeezy is prohibited from making untrue or misleading representations regarding a shipping timeframe or refund; adhere to laws relating to the issuance of delay notices; and is required to refund money to consumers who, in the future, purchase products that are not shipped in a timely fashion,” the release further stated.

“The company also allegedly made untrue or misleading statements regarding its ability to ship products within a certain timeframe, particularly where customers paid an additional charge for expedited shipping,” the release detailed.

Welp, this is something Ye definitely can’t be late for. But he’s allegedly a billionaire now, so he got it.

