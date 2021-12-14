Juice WRLD’s “Fighting Demons” Speaks To His Legacy & Mission

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Juice Wrld’s final project is sure to cement his legacy and space in our hearts.

Most of us are familiar with his story. Juice Wrld was a rapper on the rise who had a pretty large fan base before he passed away. He died on December 8th, 2019 from a seizure that was brought on from an overdose of oxycodone and codeine. The rapper also struggled with mental health issues.

After his death his mother, Carmela Wallace founded the Live Free 999 Foundation. Its purpose is to help young people who are facing drug addiction and mental illness. Her inspiration for this foundation came from her son’s fans. Following his death she said she received countless emails of individuals reaching out to share their stories and struggles with drug addiction and depression. They expressed how Juice Wrld’s songs and stories helped them push through.

His final album titled “Fighting Demons” is slated to be released on December 10th, 2021. Already fans have been presaving the album and taking to social media to express their anticipation. This buzz also comes from December 8th, marking the 2 year anniversary of the rapper’s death.

The rapper’s hometown of Chicago Illinois is also planning to make December 9th the inaugural “Juice Wrld Day” to celebrate the rapper’s contributions to music and his community. This event will take place at the United Center Arena in Chicago where those in attendance will be able to listen to Fighting Demons before it drops. The event will also be streamed via Amazon Music app or Twitch. There also expected to be surprise appearances and performances by other industry moguls.

In a written joint statement his mother wrote, “There was nothing Jarad ‘Juice WRLD’ Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world,”.

