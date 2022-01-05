Asian Doll Starts Petition To Get Fresh & Fit Podcast Removed For Spreading Hate

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Fresh & Fit podcast episode featuring rapper, Asian Doll is now going viral for all the wrong reasons. To be honest we don’t even know the topic of the show was supposed to be about but what we did learn is that it uncovered a lot about the men who run the show, especially their seemingly discontent for black women.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Now the spotlight was shined on the men’s podcast after rapper Asian Doll peacefully walked off the show after one of the host, Myron Gains chastised her for defending fellow guests who he felt was talking out of turn. F&F co-host, Gains attempted to “shush” the rapper and her friends several times to which Asian Doll said that he was “mean as f**k.” The two continued to go back and forth until Gains told her to “get the f**k off the show.” To the surprise of many, the rapper handled the situation quite well and never lost her composure. After a few more minutes went by she eventually did leave the show.

Both parties took to Instagram and Twitter to defend their action which of course sent social media into a frenzy. It seems as though the majority of people we’re on Asian Doll’s side which would also explain the drama that followed.

Following this incident fans began digging up old Fresh & Fit podcasts finding controversial clips from old episodes. Specifically, one in which the Black male hosts made comments about dating Black women saying that “there’s nothing wrong with having preferences.” Whether those preferences include black women or women of another race. Co-host Walter Weeks said that he is simply used to dating white women so they are his preference.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Fans we’re not happy about the things being said in these podcasts and their reactions show it. Asian Doll has even started a petition to have the show removed and fans are on board. Fresh & Fit’s future isn’t looking too fresh if you ask us.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Asian Doll Starts Petition To Get Fresh & Fit Podcast Removed For Spreading Hate was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: