Did Julia Fox Date Drake before Kanye West?

This Julia Fox and Kanye West fling is getting juicer by the day. The latest: Julia Fox may have sort of, kind of, dated Drake.

Although rumors swirled about the two in 2020, in an interview Julia claims that “nothing really happened” between the two:

“He’s a great guy and a gentleman… and that was it. Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out,” she explained during Friday’s episode of the podcast. “I wouldn’t say that we were dating.”

Interesting. Especially considering Kanye’s history with Drake. However, Julia claims she told Kanye about the “relationship” very early on, and apparently, he wasn’t too thrilled about it. But looks like Ye is killing two birds with one stone with the getting his lick back on Kim AND Drake.

Just saying.

