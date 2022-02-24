The Real Freeway Rick Ross To Host ‘After The Snow’ Podcast Recapping FX’s Snowfall Episodes

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Snowfall fans have a lot more than just new episodes to look forward to this season! Breakbeat Media, a rising podcasting powerhouse, has just announced the “After the Snow” podcast with none other than the real Freeway Rick Ross!

Fans and critics of FX’s hit show Snowfall know that the show is loosely based on Freeway Rick Ross’s life and now we have a chance to learn even more about his tribulations as a former drug lord. Every Thursday, Breakbeat co-founder Dave Mays and Freeway Rick Ross will deconstruct each episode and share inclusive insight on CIA conspiracies and reveal true stories of friendship, community, and what really went down in the trenches back in the day when Ross first embarked on building an empire.

“A few years ago, I couldn’t have imagined speaking about ‘Snowfall’ nor my life in such detail. But I trust Dave, and I believe in what he’s doing with Breakbeat Media. I’m looking forward to sharing my side of how things went down – the good, the bad, and the ugly. I know our fans will be blown away.” –Freeway Rick Ross

Will you be pressing play on “After the Snow?”

RELATED: Amin Joseph On Playing Uncle Jerome In Snowfall, John Singleton + The Govt. Role In Crack Epidemic [WATCH]

RELATED: Isaiah John Breaks Down ‘Snowfall,’ British vs. African-American Actors + More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]