JT Has Us Green With Envy In This Green Bottega Veneta Look

Day by day, JT shows us exactly why she’s that girl. The gorgeous member of the City Girls duo served a top tier look on her Instagram page and we’re in love.

In an Instagram reel the rapper debuted new music while showing off a full Bottega Veneta look. She captioned the video a lyric from an unreleased song, “I’m a bad b*tch, I’m a black Barbie.”

Black Barbie, indeed!

JT served in a $1,400 banana print dress, $1,250 sandals, and a $3,600 purse, all by Bottega Veneta. The Act Up rapper is one of the many celebrities that have fallen in love with the brand. From their unique shoes to their sexy dresses, this designer has been spied on all the celebrities.

JT’s comment section was met with mutual praise of her outfit and the unreleased music. Both the song and the outfit are evidence that we’re in for another summer dominated by the City Girls and their ratchet anthems. We’re here for it! What do you think? Are you a fan of the look?

