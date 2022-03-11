Notorious B.I.G. NFT Collection Announced on 25th Anniversary of Murder

*March 9 marked the 25th anniversary of the murder of rapper Notorious B.I.G. To memorialize the celebrated hip-hip icon, his estate has announced the first-ever official The Notorious B.I.G. NFT (non-fungible token) collection.
The collection is an exclusive partnership with the Quincy Jones-backed NFT platform OneOf, Stereogum reports.
“We are excited about our partnership with OneOf and their expertise to memorialize my son Christopher with this first official NFT drop to give his fans an opportunity to participate in and honor their love of him and his music,” says Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace.
“We’re honored to work with the Christopher Wallace Estate to celebrate the incredible legacy of Biggie Smalls,” adds OneOf cofounder and COO Josh James. “Using NFT technology, Biggie’s legacy and his outsized impact on music and culture will be forever cemented on blockchain, to be honored and shared with fans around the world and for generations to come.”
As reported by Music Business Worldwide, the Notorious N.F.T. collection will be minted by OneOf on the “environmentally responsible proof-of-stake blockchain”Tezos. “A portion of the proceeds will go to The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, Inc.”, per Stereogum.
The announcement comes two months after the estate of Tupac Shakur unveiled an NFT series entitled “The Immortal Collection,” which drops next week.
As reported by Complex, “the four-piece range was created in partnership with Digital Arts & Sciences and Impossible Brief, one of the world’s leading specialists in digital art and collectibles,” the outlet writes.
“The four-piece Immortal Collection is based on and connected to what Tupac saw in himself, in the stories he felt were worthy of telling, and what connects everyone to each other: ARTIST, ACTIVIST, SINNER, SAINT,” a press release reads.
Take a look at the drop via the Twitter embed below.
#RIPBIG: Twitter Honors Biggie Smalls AKA The Notorious B.I.G. On 25th Anniversary Of Passing
1.
1 of 13
25 years today. RIP to the greatest to ever do it. “Stay far from timid, only make moves when your hearts in it.” #RIPBIG pic.twitter.com/3qiTUbFRZ2— Ashley Nicole (@ashleyloveleee) March 9, 2022
2.
2 of 13
It was only fitting to rock him today ! #RIPBIG pic.twitter.com/Yn5xH26JUG— NikkieCar (@CarNikkie) March 9, 2022
3.
3 of 13
The greatest rapper of all time died on March 9th. #RIPBIG pic.twitter.com/a68oWB1e8A— Safe Fekadu (@Eri_Barrister) March 9, 2022
4.
4 of 13
Todays marks 25 years since rap legend #NotoriousBIG was killed. His murder remains unsolved. Christopher Wallace has now been gone longer than he was alive, but his music lives on. 🎙 #RIPBIG pic.twitter.com/146qWEu8Jj— Kris Anderson (@KrisAndersonTV) March 9, 2022
5.
5 of 13
25 years ago today we lost The Notorious B.I.G. #RIPBIG 🕊 pic.twitter.com/L05Tutdqr0— Rap Alert (@rapalert6) March 9, 2022
6.
6 of 13
25 years ago on this day, Biggie Smalls was murdered. Rest in power King….gone too soon! #RIPBIG 🙏🏾#Hiphop #90s #BiggieSmalls 🎙 pic.twitter.com/zJlUTUnP7S— hiphopbackintheday (@HHBITD) March 9, 2022
7.
7 of 13
25yrs ago… STILL The Illest!!! 🤴🏿 #RIPBIG pic.twitter.com/hfesswYafW— Rellie Smalls (@IamJerrell) March 9, 2022
8.
8 of 13
It's only right...— J...... (@_JEANIUS_) March 9, 2022
🐐🧦#RipBig pic.twitter.com/aW0Ec46CCa
9.
9 of 13
25 years ago today…— BC (@B_Craw4D) March 9, 2022
“The greatest rapper alive died on March 9th.” – @DaRealCanibus #RIPBIG pic.twitter.com/rAlfZH4cYY
10.
10 of 13
25 years since the 👑 was taken from us. Legend, icon, the best storyteller to do it. 🙏🏽 #RIPBIG pic.twitter.com/NRFoyPPQVP— Brandon Brooks (@OfficialBBrooks) March 9, 2022
11.
11 of 13
25 years ago today we lost one of the goats of Hip Hop. Rest easy, Biggie.#RIPBIG #ThinkBIG #March9 #BiggieAllDay #NotoriousBIG pic.twitter.com/Tztq5EHpOt— Ismael AbduSalaam (@Ismael_BBM_NYK) March 9, 2022
12.
12 of 13
Today marks 25 years since Biggie smalls (aka The Notorious BIG) was gunned down and tragically passed away. #RIPBIG pic.twitter.com/x1uqwigJqc— Rushed Raps (@RushedRap) March 9, 2022
13.
13 of 13
It still blows my mind that Biggie wrote most, if not all, of Junior MAFIA's ‘Conspiracy' album.— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) March 9, 2022
He wrote from the perspective of 10 different people on one album that included 15 songs. He basically wrote a movie. Incredible. #RIPBIG. 25 years ago today... pic.twitter.com/jwTnckLvUf
