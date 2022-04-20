93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

A$AP ROCKY Arrested For 2021 Incident

Oh no!

This is not what Mama Rih needs right now but multiple sources are reporting that her boyfriend A$AP Rocky is currently behind bars after being arrested at LAX. The Harlem rapper flew in private from Barbados and was met with handcuffs from the LAPD stemming from an incident in November of 2021.

The alleged victims claim Rocky shot at them 3 or 4 times. Grazing his left hand. Cops searched Rocky’s house but it’s unclear at this time what, if anything, was found.

The charges include assault with a deadly weapon with a gun. More on this as the story develops.

‘Red Table Talk’ Trailer Released, Doesn’t Look Like The Slap Will Be Addressed

The ‘Red Table Talk’ is back!

The new trailer for the upcoming season 5 is finally here but some would say it seems to be missing something!

In the new two minutes long trailer, Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, welcome celebrity guests to discuss a wide range of topics

. However, one can’t help but notice that the teaser doesn’t have a clip of Will Smith nor does it mention anyone addressing the slap on the show. Viewers will enjoy guests like Grammy winner Janelle Monae, Kim Basinger and the mother of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst amongst others. Will you be watching this season even if they never address the infamous Oscars slap?

Diva’s Daily Dirt: A$AP Rocky Arrested + ‘Red Table Talk’ Trailer Released was originally published on blackamericaweb.com