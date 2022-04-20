QuickSilva Show
Diva's Daily Dirt: A$AP Rocky Arrested + 'Red Table Talk' Trailer Released

A$AP ROCKY Arrested For 2021 Incident

Oh no!

This is not what Mama Rih needs right now but multiple sources are reporting that her boyfriend A$AP Rocky is currently behind bars after being arrested at LAX. The Harlem rapper flew in private from Barbados and was met with handcuffs from the LAPD stemming from an incident in November of 2021.

The alleged victims claim Rocky shot at them 3 or 4 times. Grazing his left hand. Cops searched Rocky’s house but it’s unclear at this time what, if anything, was found.

The charges include assault with a deadly weapon with a gun. More on this as the story develops.

‘Red Table Talk’ Trailer Released, Doesn’t Look Like The Slap Will Be Addressed

The ‘Red Table Talk’ is back!

 

The new trailer for the upcoming season 5 is finally here but some would say it seems to be missing something!

 In the new two minutes long trailer, Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, welcome celebrity guests to discuss a wide range of topics

. However, one can’t help but notice that the teaser doesn’t have a clip of Will Smith nor does it mention anyone addressing the slap on the show. Viewers will enjoy guests like Grammy winner Janelle Monae, Kim Basinger and the mother of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst amongst others. Will you be watching this season even if they never address the infamous Oscars slap?

Tony Rock Confirms 'Its On' with Will Smith Amid Twitter Chat

[caption id="attachment_633202" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: n/a / n/a[/caption] Clearly the feud between Chris Rock and Will Smith is just heating up. Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night. It was extremely apparent that Chris Rock’s unscripted joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair did not rub Will the right way. Since then, everybody and their momma has been launching their thoughts into the streets, in regards to the latest Oscars controversy. The list of commentators grows by the day. From O.J. Simpson… [protected-iframe id="2b8829fee130560ba55181302e3a01bd" height="775" /] …to Jim Carrey [protected-iframe id="deb39c5e2accabb449b98556f1390882" height="598" /]   Both sides of the bout have garnered support from plenty of people. The Academy is currently investigating the incident, as they decide if they will strip Will’s Oscar away from him. Will’s portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard won him his first Oscar, and awkwardly had to accept his win moments after the incident. Will has issued a public apology to not only Chris Rock, but to the Academy and the Williams Family. [protected-iframe id="cfdb92e4528b21de584b7c7f9e47ee21" height="900" /] As of last night, comedian and brother to Chris Rock, Tony Rock unsheathed his silence on the matter. Tony Rock logged on Twitter to answer most questions directed towards him. Spoiler alert, he doesn’t forgive Will. In the multiple responses he answered short and sweet, but the underlying those responses is a tinge of anger. He spoke about how his family is feeling after the slap. and even revealed that Diddy was lying about Chris and Will reaching reconciliations. Check out the tweets, in order, below.

was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

