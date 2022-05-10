Finally Degreed! Anthony Anderson Celebrates At The Club After Graduating From Howard University

After being 30 years in the making, Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson celebrates graduating from Howard University.
The 51-year-old shared his excitement on social media and thanked his son for encouraging him to go back to school
In 2018 Anderson shared that he dropped out after his junior year because he ran out of money. This go-round he was able to finish online and from home. He told PEOPLE that following graduation, he turned up with his son Nathan at a club in Washington D.C.
He also opened up about his relationship with his son and says how his son’s encouragement really was his proudest moment.
Congrats to Anthony Anderson on such a huge accomplishment.
