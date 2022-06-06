Kendrick Lamar’s Short Film For “We Cry Together” Exclusively To Laemmle Theater In L.A

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

“We Cry Together” is one of the standout tracks on Kendrick Lamar’s final album on TDE, and fans have been screaming for a visual for it. If you live in Los Angeles, you’re in for a treat.

Since the release of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, “We Cry Together” has been one of the most talked-about tracks off Lamar’s latest project. Zola star Taylour Paige is featured on the song and teased a still indicating a visual was in the works. Now we know that it’s going to be a short film.

Per HipHopNMore, the film is described as “a performance from Taylour Paige and Kendrick Lamar” and will be titled “We Cry Together,” presented by pgLang.” It will exclusively be shown at the Laemmle Royal Theater in West L.A.

Fans eager to catch the project on the big screen will have to move fast because it will only be showing for six days until June 9th.

If you are hoping to be one of those people to see the “We Cry Together” short film, you can try to scoop a ticket by heading here.

“We Cry Together” isn’t the only song that fans have loved off Lamar’s new album, “Silent Hill,” featuring problematic Hip-Hop star Kodak Black, has been selected as Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ first official single. So we can also expect a music video from that song as well.

Lamar has already blessed the masses with a visualizer for “N95,” another fan favorite directed by Lamar and Dave Free.

It appears that K-Dot has plenty of plans for the songs on his TDE swan song before he fully commits to his imprint, pgLang.

We are always here for anything Kendrick Lamar creatively cause rarely does he miss.

