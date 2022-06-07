We Got Jokes: Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle To Perform Joint Stand-Up Show In London

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

There might be a new kings of comedy duo in the making. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are co-headlining a show together in London.

As per Deadline the two legendary talents are going out on the road together. According to the feature Dave and Chris have signed on to perform on Saturday, September 3 at the O2 Arena in London, England. This booking seems to be a once in a lifetime experience not to miss if you’re a local as this is the only time the two will be booked together in Europe for the foreseeable future.

Recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time, Dave Chappelle was awarded the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2019. Chappelle’s work in stand-up comedy, writing, producing, and acting has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series, Chappelle’s Show, guest appearances on Saturday Night Live, and his comedy specials, most recently earning his fifth Emmy Awards in 2021.

Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices. With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director. Rock recently wrapped production on the upcoming Higher Ground produced biopic, Rustin and David O’Russell’s Untitled film. He is also set to direct an Untitled Chris Rock project in 2023.

The two recently have made headlines for having separate on stage encounters. Back in March Rock was infamously slapped by Will Smith at The Oscars for cracking a joke at his wife Jada. In May a musician rushed Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale 10 am Friday, June 10 at LiveNation.co.uk.

