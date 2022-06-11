Actors
Quinta Brunson Looked Like Royalty In A Purple Dolce & Gabbana Gown At The Time 100 Gala

Quinta Brunson was spotted at the Time 100 Gala earlier this week donning a purple Dolce & Gabbana gown and looked like a true queen!

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CELEBRITY-MEDIA

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Quinta Brunson was spotted on the scene earlier this week at theTime 100 Gala looking like royalty!

The Abbot Elementary star arrived on the red carpet rocking a purple Dolce & Gabbana gown that was everything! Styled by Bryon Javar, the one shouldered gown had a sweetheart neckline and a slight train that trailed behind her as she graced the carpet. She wore her hair in a half up, half down style and served face as she smized for the cameras at the annual event.

The actress took to Instagram to show off her elegant look, posting a series of photos and videos in a carousel to show off the dress from different angles. “The @time gala was such a good…time :) #time100,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

“This dress!!! 🔥,” one of the beauty’s followers said of the look while another captured our sentiments exactly and commented, “ROYALTY”
This dress is absolutely fit for a queen! Beauties, what do you think about Qunita’s look?

