Although she’s been building up her reputation as the Queen Of Dancehall for over 20 years now — remember “Romping Shop”?! — Spice went decades without releasing her official debut album.

That all changed last summer with her GRAMMY-nominated 2021 project titled 10, and we got a chance to sit down with the “Bad Girl” hitmaker to chop it up about finally being free to make the music she wants and collaborating with reggae legends.

In addition to how she managed to lock in collabs with the likes of Shaggy and Sean Paul amongst others, Spice also gave Headkrack and Lore’l some insight on her decision to join Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, making a surprising hit with castmate Karlie Redd and even a tutorial on the explicit bedroom moves she sings about in her lyrics. You can definitely earn some things!

Get the full scoop straight from Spice below on The Morning Hustle:

Spice Details Her Journey To Release ‘Emancipated,’ Picking ‘LHHATL’ & Relationship Status was originally published on themorninghustle.com