Tiger Woods To Launch Golf League That Intertwines Sports And Tech

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods is elevating the game through a new venture that sits at the intersection of sports and tech. According to People, Woods is launching a league in collaboration with the PGA TOUR.

Dubbed TGL, the league will intertwine live-action golf matches with advanced tech features, including a “data-rich” virtual course that encompasses a “tech-infused, short-game complex.” The newly created league will feature six teams that each include three PGA TOUR competitors.

Woods, who co-founded TGL alongside golf star Rory McIlroy, says the new league will transform the game of golf.

“TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future. Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports’ biggest events,” he shared in a statement. “As a big sports fan myself, I’m excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports. We all know what it’s like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of the action unfold right in front of you. It’s something that inherently isn’t possible in traditional golf—and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans.”

McIlroy added the creation of the league is “taking a bold step into the increasingly tech-fueled future of sports.” The TGL regular season will include 15 matches and is slated to debut in January 2024. The league is under the umbrella of TMRW Sports, a company founded by Woods and McIlroy that interweaves sports, technology, media, and entertainment.

Black athletes are transforming the world of golf through innovative projects. Earlier this year, NBA star Stephen Curry announced the creation of Underrated Golf, an initiative centered on creating pathways in the sport for youth through education and accessibility.

