Ari Lennox Gives Da Dirt On New Album ‘Sex, Age, Location’ + More

The beautiful Ari Lennox‘s sophomore album ‘Sex/Age/Location’ is out now on all streaming platforms! Dominique Da Diva sat down with the Dreamville Queen to talk all about her new music!

Ari Lennox, who grew up in all three parts of the DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia), has always made sure to show love to her hometown from headlining the Broccoli City Festival this summer to hosting her Album Release party with the DC media who have been supporting her from the beginning. Dominique Da Diva got Da Dirt on each track of the album including one of our favorites, ‘Blocking You’. Ari shared which situations would make her hit that Block and let’s just say her answers may surprise you!

Be sure to stream her new album ‘Sex/Age/Location’ and watch her full interview with Dominique Da Diva below:

