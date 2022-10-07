Believe The Hype: How Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Shirt Is Problematic To The Culture!

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Every Friday, we tap in with law student and viral content creator Legally Hype who give us her legal insight on trending issues in hip-hop, politics, and more. This week Kanye West and his latest antics have him in hot water. Last week in Paris at a pop up fashion show during Paris Fashion Week the artist debuted his new Yeezy collection but it was one piece of merchandise that had everyone outraged!

Both Kanye West and Candace Owens both stepped out during Ye’s fashion show rocking “white lives matter” t-shirts. Once the posts hit social media celebrities who attended the show plus fans spoke out in outrage saying that the shirt demonstrated hate speech and was problematic to the fight against injustice.

West later defended his antics during an interview with Tucker Carlson stating the shirt represents “pro-life.” Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Jaden Smith were also at his show and both expressed their displeasure with West’s antics. Now both Adidas and Vogue have spoken out against Kanye and now the creator is at risk of losing his partnerships.

