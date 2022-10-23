‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: The Streets Gets Plenty of Bodies In The Season 2 Finale

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

In the season 2 finale, Sal brings the fight to Southside. Unique gives Raq a heads-up that the Italians are coming for her. Lou Lou and Marvin and nervous about what’s coming. Raq and Lou Lou’s relationship does not get any better after a new revelation. Marvin and Jukebox bond like never before, and Kanan further strays away from his mother.

Sam Gets One Last Hit

Last week, Marvin tried to do right by Sam and give him a second chance, but there is no battering with an addict. Instead of taking his ass out of Queens as Marvin told him to do, Sam got off the bus and decided to go on a crack hunt with the money Marvin gave him to start a new life somewhere else.

The episode opens up with Marvin finding Sam enjoying his favorite pastime, smoking rocks. A deeply hurt Marvin allows Sam to take one last on his pipe, and Sam shares that he was an accountant before crack took over his life.

After hearing the sob story, Marvin goes against the new energy he is on and kills Sam and his smoking partner because there can be no witnesses.

Burke is still on the hunt and hits another local crackhouse before finally discovering her one lead shot dead. Detective Howard is also on the scene and tells her, despite what she thinks, it wasn’t an assassination and that she needs to leave it alone and move on.

Unique Warns Raq That Sal Is Coming

After shutting Sal down last week, Unique meets up with Raq to warn her that the Italian mob boss is coming to get revenge for his son being shot dead during a botched hit job.

Raq, who is now more confident and encouraged after killing Cartier, thinking she just expanded her drug empire offers Unique a more prominent position in her organization.

Unique tells her he is not trying to work for anyone and that he and his loyal goon, Worrell, have bigger ambitions beyond the crack game. Before he leaves, Unique hits Raq and asks her if she ever has feelings for him. Raq politely shuts him down, but you can sense the sexual tension between them.

Kanan Is Ready To Hit The Corners Again, Lou Lou Makes A Startling Discovery

The rift between Kanan and his mother continues to grow. Famous is still desperate to pay his rent and asks his new roommate, Kanan, for some help since he is staying there.

Kanan informs his n-word-abusing Puerto Rican friend that he is also broke. A light bulb goes off in Kanan’s head; they can hit the block again.

Famous accurately points out that they have no product, and Raq doesn’t want anyone on the corners. Kanan quickly interjects, saying the product he can get to sell is his. Well, that’s very bold of him, but it’s a sign that Kanan is becoming his own man.

Raq’s son heads to the spot to pick up some work, and Marvin sees him stuffing his bag full of “his drugs.” Marvin knows Kanan has been stealing and tells his nephew he will tell Raq what is happening. Kanan tells him he doesn’t care.

Lou Lou’s Problems Keep Mounting

Kanan isn’t the only person growing tired of Raq, his uncle, Lou Lou, will also have beef with his sister. Lou Lou can’t seem to catch a break, even after eliminating his enemies.

While in the studio, Lou Lou opens a letter from the bank revealing a large sum of money has come to the record label, but he has no idea where the money came from.

Zisa walks into the studio and presents Lou Lou with a tape of a beat just made. We’re going to ignore the fact the beat sounds like a bootleg version of Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love” song.

After listening to it, Lou Lou tells Zisa to get in the booth so they can start recording. Little do they know an Italian storm is heading their way.

Jukebox, The Bully, Is Back!

After her momma attempts to pray and beat the gay out of her disgustingly, Jukebox is out for revenge. Her first victim was the clown from the church she went on a date with.

After catching him with a good punch, he tells Jukebox her mother put the battery in his back to take her daughter out to see if she likes men.

He tells Jukebox that he snitched on her to Kenya and that she was a “dyke” leading to the “intervention” in the lord’s name. After hearing what she already knew, Juke put her hands and feet on the boy and beat the breaks off him.

Luckily for him, the police were in the neighborhood, and they takeJukebox into custody, sparing him from Jukebox’s Timberland boots and breaking his ribs.

Jukebox’s stint inside the precinct cell doesn’t last long when she is released, and it turns out Burke uses her pull to get Jukebox out.

Burke tries to pull information out of Jukebox about Howard being Kanan’s dad, but Jukebox won’t snitch. However, Jukebox warns Bruke that they are trying to get her and that she needs to watch her back.

Kenya fails in “saving Jukebox’s soul,” but she does successfully help repair the rift between Marvin and Jukebox, who has now moved back home, much to her father’s delight. The two have a touching moment in the room that was once the location of their huge fight.

Big Sal Preps For War

Big Sal is ready to get revenge, but before he can do that, he needs permission to bring the pain from New Jersey. He stops by Stefano Marchetti’s aquarium store to warn him about what’s happening.

Stefano, played by the iconic Tony Danza plays, tells Sal that he knows what is going on between Raq and Sal. While we didn’t get to see the interaction, Stefano met with Raq, and she told him about everything going on.

Stefano warns Sal to keep him out of anything that is happening between him and Raq, and once it’s over, go back to Jersey and stay there. Before Sal leaves, he makes him buy a fish tank since Raq bought one for her new home.

Raq links up with Marvin and Lou Lou to inform them of what’s going on and to tell them to get ready for what’s to come from Sal and his crew. Raq warns them things are going to get worse before it gets better, but it’s nothing they can’t handle.

After the meeting, Lou Lou storms off, telling Marvin he is not good. Raq is curious about why Marvin suddenly cares and agrees with Lou Lou. Marvin points to their younger brother, not hesitating to take out the Italian hitman who tried to kill him.

Marvin also tells Raq about Kanan taking drugs. Raq is mad, tells Marvin she will deal with her son and instructs them to focus on the Italians.

Famous Catches A Break For Now

After bumbling at an attempt to rob a stick-up kid leading to him shooting and killing the guy, Famous catches a break. Last week, we saw there was a witness to everything that went down in the project hallway.

In the finale, we learn it was an old man who was the witness, but luckily for Famous, he’s not talking. A detective tries his best, but the old man stays quiet for now.

We expect this situation to pop back up when Raising Kanan returns for its third season.

Lou Lou Finds Out Some Troubling News

Lou Lou heads to the bank to get to the bottom of the money. He is sad and very much disappointed to learn that there was a stipulation put in place by Commacho that in the event of his death, his percentage of Bullet Proof Records would go to Raq.

After learning this troubling news, Lou Lou storms out of the bank because he is sister will not let him flourish outside of the drug game.

Lou Lou is not the only one who got played. Raq also learns that the significant expansion she has been working on will not happen. After eliminating Cartier and helping his man beat a gun charge, Traymont plays her.

Raq Gets Played By Traymont

Raq doing all this, just removed the middle man (Cartier) holding Traymont back, and he has no plans to work for anyone. Traymont went straight to the source, which also happens to be Raq’s current drug connect, to help get his ambitions to start a drug empire going.

Traymont pays her for her services and leaves Raq and Marvin fuming about what just happened.

Raq and Marvin immediately have a conversation with the connect, who is sitting with his cousin Juliana who now looks like she is cosplaying Griselda Blanco.

Raq asks whose idea it was to go behind her back and work with Traymont, and Juliana tells Raq it was her idea, while her cousin, who is supposed to be in charge, sits there in silence.

Raq is understandably upset and heads to her new home in Jersey to sulk, and she gets a visit from Lou Lou. Her younger brother calls out for her shady move with the label.

Lou Lou gets a harsh reality check from his sister, who reminds him that no matter what he does, she owns him.

Lou Lou leaves the house big mad, and it looks like their working relationship becomes even rockier, but Raq is losing it.

Burke Gets An Assist From Jukebox

Burke doesn’t know it, but she will get a huge assist from Jukebox. Nicole’s dad is under the impression that Burke gave his daughter the drugs that killed her, and he needs Jukebox to say that was the case.

Jukebox doesn’t like cops, but she refuses to lie about Burke and admits that Nicole took the bad crack out of her bag and smoked it, leading to her deadly overdose.

Nicole’s father refuses to believe that was the case, but Jukebox tells him that’s the truth and leaves the meeting.

Kanan & Burke Have A Conversation

Burke is still on Howard’s case despite losing her best witness, Sam. While driving through Queens, she spots Kanan selling on the corner, busts a u-turn, and takes him into public. Famous grabs the drugs and runs away.

Burke takes Kanan back to the crime scene in hopes she can get information out of him and get him to reveal that he shot Howard and that her partner is his father.

Kanan gets clever with her and doesn’t tell her anything. Burke pushes Kanan up against the fence and threatens to take him into custody since he won’t give her any information.

The young aspiring drug dealer pushes Burke to the floor and quickly runs away, leaving Burke licking her wounds and fragile ego.

Kanan runs to the only place he knows he can get help, his father’s house, and tells him that Burke is still snooping around and is getting closer.

Howard doesn’t seem worried still but thinks it’s time he, Kanan, and Raq have a much-needed discussion so they can all get their stories straight as Burke continues to push on.

Raq Strikes First, But Sal Lands A Heavy Blow

Raq sends the first shot with Marvin and Lou Lou performing a drive-by on Sal’s headquarters, taking out some of his goons. Sal strikes back even harder, hitting all of Raq’s spots.

Sal and the goons suffer casualties but manage to disrupt Raq’s businesses while landing some heavy blows on her empire. Sal’s goons manage to kill a good number of Raq’s men.

During one hit, Marvin gets shot but manages to escape with the help of the wheelchair guy. He goes out of his way to help. It looked really spooky for Marvin, but it seems like he will make it to season 3.

Sal Keeps Coming

After telling Sal he will not snitch on Raq, Sal also tries to kill Unique as part of his great retaliation. Unique manages to escape, but his longtime associate dies in the process.

Lou Lou is back at the studio angrily packing up his sh*t after learning Raq now owns his label. Zisa has no idea what’s happening at the moment, but things are about to go left.

Two of Sal’s men storm into the studio, killing Zisa, but Lou Lou manages to escape. Wherever Lou Lou takes his musical ambitions, he won’t have Zisa there to help him.

Finally, Raq is at home chilling and gets an unexpected visit from Kenya, Jukebox’s mama. Raq is shocked Kenya got past her security, and she notices they are both dead.

Two of Sal’s goons come out shooting, killing Kenya, and coming in the hose. Raq takes out one of the goons and gets hit by another. It looks like Raq’s time is up, but Unique saves her in the name of Southside Jamaica Queens.

Kanan and Howard eventually pull up, but they are late to the party, and the episode ends.

Next season of Raising Kanan is going to be lit. We can’t wait to see if Raq gets her revenge on the Italians.

