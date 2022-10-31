AFAF: “I Think My Man Has A Work Bae!”

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Have you ever had a work bae? Whether it’s official or unofficial, chances are you have!

Statistics show that on the daily, we spend far more time with people at our place of employment than the people we live with or even date. The chances of an office fling or romance are high!

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Serena who says she started cooking for her man after she found out he and a female co-were going out to lunch everyday. Now Selena claims that even though he’s bringing home empty Tubberware she’s still finding receipts for two!

Do you think this is a form of cheating? Listen to the call below and let us know what you think!

