Kyle Kuzma’s 3 Suit Series [Photos]

Kyle Kuzma is hands down the most stylist Wizards on the current roster. He is not afraid to expand outside the norm and thrive in his own lane. His looks throughout this season have definitely been ones to pay attention to. As a credentialed Wizards reporter, I was able to speak to Kyle Kuzma on some of his looks this season and below you’ll see the details on the 3 suits he wore back to back to back during November 2022…

Let’s start with my favorite of the three and not just because it’s my favorite color purple but this Raf Simmons suit jacket is a bold piece that brings class to anything you match it with. This jacket is from Raf Simmons Fall 2022 line. It is a wool coat that will keep you warm but still light enough to wear on those cooler days. Kyle Kuzma is wearing the full look with the matching hat that is also made from the same material as the jacket.

Kyle Kuzma wore a double-breasted Balenciaga suit jacket and Rick Owens jeans styled by Toreno Winn.

Kyle Kuzma back with another Raf Simmons look, as seen above, he previously wore this designer but this time Kuz gave us a hit of red and kept the black going from his pants to his Prada bucket hat.

I spoke to Kuzma postgame on Monday and he told me that he’s going to take a break with the suits and go back to streetwear but he’ll definitely be bringing them back later this winter. But honestly Kuz always brings the heat to every game so what’s ahead will definitely be a sight to see! Let us know which of the three suits is your favorite!

