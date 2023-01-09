CLOSE
Saweetie is certainly one of our favorite hair chameleons and after just debuting her mini fro on Instagram over the weekend, the beauty has already switched up her style for a brand new look!
“what’s that in my cuppp ” she captioned the IG Photo Dump. Check it out below.
She also shared a fun video from her performance that showed off her new hair from all angles. “first show of the year thank you for the love LA !!! ” she captioned the post. Check it out below.
We love all of Saweetie’s looks! It’s safe to say that every new ‘do this starlet rocks looks stunning on her, wouldn’t you agree?
Saweetie Gives Us Hair Envy In A Platinum Blonde Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
More From KYSDC