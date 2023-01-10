THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill had quite an eventful trip during his time in Ghana. American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, known professionally as Meek Mill performed on stage during the Afro Nation Ghana Music Festival over the New Years. While it was the rappers first time ever in Ghana he was still met with hundreds of thousands of fans and even managed to misplace his cell phone which was later found and returned.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Luckily Meek didn’t let a lost cell phone sour his time in the motherland. He continued to document his experience via social media and even found the time to record a video to his new song, Ghana which sparked some outrage on the home front after many Ghanians felt it was disrespectful for Meek to be rapping on the property.

The Jubilee House governmental building could be seen as comparable to the White House in America. Ghana’s former deputy education minister, took to Twitter to condemn Meek, along with those who approved the music video shoot. “All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately,” he wrote.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Meek issued his own apology as well stating he was unaware and had no intention of disrupting the people of Ghana.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Meek Mill Shunned For Shooting Video At Jubilee House In Ghana! was originally published on themorninghustle.com