Rihanna Halftime Guests Predictions: Hov? Drake? BREEZY?!

Pop queen Rihanna will officially be making her return to the stage next weekend as the headlining performer in the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, going down next Sunday (Feb. 12) as the Chiefs take on the Eagles.

With anticipation building up over her song selection and stage setup, many fans are also dying to know who she’ll be bringing out as special guests. Amanda and Nailz run through the obvious choices — Jay-Z and A$AP Rocky sound pretty dead-on — but they also had some controversial ones as well. Amanda says Drake, which would definitely be a shocker, but then Nailz, much like his name would suggest, came through screeching with the bomb of them all: Chris Brown!

Hear them out by watching the full clip below on The Amanda Seales Show, and let us know if you agree:

