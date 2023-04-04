WanMor Tells Us What Beyonce Smells Like!

With RNBPhilly announcing the lineup for RNBFest 2023, One of our performers for the show came to help us celebrate the announcement. New Jersey RNB Group WanMor stopped by the studio to give Mina SayWhat a little sneak peek of what we can expect May 20th for RNBFest.
After their Grammy performance, they were blessed with the opportunity to meet the one and only Beyonce. When asked what she was like they described the experience as unforgettable. “We walked up to her and we were thinking it was gonna be a regular ‘nice to meet you’ but she was like ‘I already know who you guys are, I ‘ve been watching you guys for a while, I love your singing, you guys are amazing, I’m so excited to see what you guys do. We were like ‘OH MY GOODNESS’!” The RNB group explained collectively.
They also got a good whiff of the Queen’s fragrance and disclosed the details!
