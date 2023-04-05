Tamar Braxton Cuts Her Hair And Its Giving 90s R&B Vibes

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Tamar Braxton is a hair chameleon. The singer took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of what’s been going on under her wig, and it is a complete mood from the 90s.

In a series of photos and videos, Braxton showed off her latest big chop.

“#whatsunderyourwig I had to chop my hair off cause I simply wasn’t taking care of it broken off. Spilt ends. A MESS!!! i can’t even wear braids. Y’all like this look? I’m stuck with her for the summer #undermywig,” she captioned the post.

Braxton said she wasn’t taking the best care of her hair, which led her to do another big chop. Protective styles are great for preserving the hair, but having a sturdy hair care regimen is important to maintain the hair’s health while it is under a wig or in braids.

The R&B crooner is no stranger to the short haired life. She’s shaved her head and rocked shaved cuts over the years, and each time she does it, she completely owns the look.

Braxton is one of the many women in the “short hair, don’t care” club. Coco from SWV recently debuted a short blonde cut.

In March, Karrueche Tran showed off her short pixie cut at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood event.

In an Instagram post, she got candid about what caused her to do the big chop.

“life is really LIFING right now and it was time for me to let go of a lot of old energy.. I’ve always wanted to cut my hair short short but never had the balls to do it.. I feel like a weight has been lifted.. I feel so free and I honestly love it.. being able to release my hair in the ocean along w some of my dads ashes was magical.. a full circle moment as my dad was also a hairstylist lol

Cesar, thank you for being so gentle and patient with me.. I appreciate you so much.. Out with the old, in with the new ,” the actress wrote.

Shoutout to the women shedding energy through their hair!

