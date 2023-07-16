Ari Lennox Looked Like A Goddess In An Albina Dyla Dress

Ari Lennox is without a doubt ne of our favorite fashion girls and knows how to appy the pressure with every style she rocks. Over the weekend, the R&B crooner posed for Instagram in an all gold look that had her looking like a beautiful goddess while giving us style and body goals in the process.

Taking to the platform, the beauty shared photos of her stunning ensemble as she modeled the gold look to perfection. The Albina Dyla, one shouldered gold dress featured a high neckline along with a cinched waist and fringes at the hem. The mini dress featured gold sparkles throughout and was absolutely stunning on her.

Styled by No IG Jeremy, the starlet accessorized the look with matching gold jewlery and and rocked gold heels to match. She wore a natural makeup look and rocked nude lipstick on her lips. As for her hair, the melanated queen rocked a slicked back, curly pony tail as she served face and body for the Instagram photo set.