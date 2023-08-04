Listen Live
The DMV

Slow Down: New Speed Cameras Coming To Anne Arundel County

Published on August 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Speed camera

Source: Lance McMillan / Getty

The Maryland State Highway Administration announced that Maryland Route 100 will get a speed camera system starting Monday.

After a 21-day warning period, Maryland State Police will authorize citations with a $40 civil penalty beginning Aug. 28.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

The camera will operate as crews resurface 4.4 miles of Route 100 and exit ramps at Coca-Cola Drive, the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Arundel Mills Boulevard, and Telegraph Road. The posted speed limit through this work zone will remain at 55 mph.

The SHA said crews will first remove the asphalt pavement on westbound Route 100 near the Howard County line.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Slow Down: New Speed Cameras Coming To Anne Arundel County  was originally published on 92q.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close