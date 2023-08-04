The Maryland State Highway Administration announced that Maryland Route 100 will get a speed camera system starting Monday.
After a 21-day warning period, Maryland State Police will authorize citations with a $40 civil penalty beginning Aug. 28.
The camera will operate as crews resurface 4.4 miles of Route 100 and exit ramps at Coca-Cola Drive, the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Arundel Mills Boulevard, and Telegraph Road. The posted speed limit through this work zone will remain at 55 mph.
The SHA said crews will first remove the asphalt pavement on westbound Route 100 near the Howard County line.
Slow Down: New Speed Cameras Coming To Anne Arundel County was originally published on 92q.com
