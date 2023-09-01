STREAMED: Nicki Minaj Reminisces On The “Last Time I Saw You,” Doja Cat Talks Up Her “Demons” & More

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj — “Last Time I Saw You”

Nicki Minaj is gearing up to release Pink Friday 2 with new music. Before she drops the hotly-anticipated project, the New York rapper unveils a heartfelt new single, “Last Time I Saw You.”

“I wish I had held you tighter the last time that I saw you,” Minaj sings. “I wish I didn’t waste precious time the night I called you / I wish I remembered to say that I’d do anything for you / Maybe I pushed you away because I thought that I’d bore you.”

ATL Jacob, Hendrix Smoke, Alex Bak, Frankie Bash, and TooDope! produced this new joint. When asked if she wrote the track on social media, she replied: “The. Entire. Fkng. Thing. Sir.”

Nicki’s on quite a run. Before “Last Time I Saw You,” Minaj teamed up with Ice Spice for “Barbie World” and “Princess Diana.” She also released “Alone” with Kim Petras, “Pound Town 2” with Sexyy Red, “Endless Fashion” with Lil Uzi Vert, and “WTF” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Doja Cat — “Demons”

Doja Cat is back and she’s showcasing “Demons.” Today, the “Kiss Me More” hitmaker unveils her latest single from the highly-anticipated Scarlet LP. “How my demons look now that my pockets full?” she asks on the track.

Producer d.a. got that dope handles the beat while Doja faces her doubters head on. “We are enemies / We are foes,” she raps. “Who are you and what are those? You are gross.”

Amala also rhymes about her genre-bending explorations here. “I can nap now / Lots of people that were sleeping say I rap now,” she explains. “People’s hopes and dreams and finally trash now / Lots of people say they met me in the past now.”

Doja recently spoke with Angie Martinez for Harper’s Bazaar. “I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life,” she said. “But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music.”

Christian Breslauer and Doja Cat co-directed the song’s music video. The Addams Family’s Christina Ricci stars in this horror-inspired visual. Meanwhile, Doja plays the role of a demonic character causing chaos.

JID & Lil Yachty — “Half Doin Dope” & “Van Gogh”

JID and Lil Yachty are joining forces. After linking up, the two emcees release a brand-new two pack called BlakkBoyz Present Half Doin Dope/Van Gogh.

The first song on the project is the Groove-produced “Half Doin Dope” and it features BabyTron. “I ain’t speak in a moment,” JID raps on the cut. “I’m having some brunch in Miami with Hova.” Meanwhile, Boat sails to a different city: “I’m in Detroit damn near more than the Pistons.”

The project’s second song, “Van Gogh,” isn’t new at all. In fact, the Cardo Got Wings-produced joint has been circulating through the leaked universe since 2019. “I took a break but they want me to rap again,” Yachty rhymes on the track. JID adds: “The hardest thing for me is staying composed / ‘cause killin’ sh-t is really all that I know.”

Earlier this year, Cardo posted the song’s music video on his channel. It features the dynamic duo in an artistic collage motif inspired clip. Listen to “Half Doin Dope” above and “Van Gogh” below.

Timbaland, Justin Timberlake & Nelly Furtado — “Keep Going Up”

Timbaland made history with Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado. During the early aughts, the super producer crafted several mega-hits with these two artists separately and even got them together for the 2007 smash “Give It To Me.” Now, the trio is back together for “Keep Going Up.”

Timbo kicks this new song off with a nod to his “Promiscuous” collaboration with Furtado. “How you been, young lady? Does the feeling still drive you crazy?” he asks. Back in 2006, the Verzuz founder kicked the aforementioned single off with “How you doin’, young lady? The feeling that you’re giving really drives me crazy.”

Furtado answers the updated question with an update of her own. “I’ve been working on my gains lately / And I’ve been loving myself on the daily,” she responds. “Had to cut some people off, they were draining / I’m no longer settling, I’m upgrading / My new life’s much better than the old one.”

Justin Timberlake also shares an update during his verse. “I’ve been adding commas to my new statements / And I’ve been on new energy, it’s contagious,” he explains. “I could try to hide it but can’t contain it / This life keeps going up and I can’t explain it.”

