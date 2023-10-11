Watch Disney’s New, Chilling Series ‘Goosebumps’ This Friday the 13th

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Disney+ and Hulu preview a look into its chilling, new series “Goosebumps,” inspired by the popular 90’s book series. The show stars Justin Long and newcomer Zack Morris. Watch a special preview and read more details about the series inside.

R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps is making a comeback to TV. The nostalgic series takes fans back to a place in their childhood filled with discovery, anticipation and thrills.

“R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps franchise is a pop culture phenomenon that holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages,” Disney Branded Television’s President, Ayo Davis, shared about the franchise. “We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney+ and Hulu, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation.”

The upcoming Disney+ series aims to plunge viewers into a world of mystery and suspense. The new “Goosebumps” show follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

Published by Scholastic, “Goosebumps” is one of the bestselling book series of all time, with more than 400 million books in print in 32 languages. The new television series draws on elements from five of the most popular middle grade books including “Say Cheese and Die!,” “The Haunted Mask,” “The Cuckoo Clock of Doom,” “Go Eat Worms!” and “Night of the Living Dummy.”

“Goosebumps” stars Justin Long (“Barbarian”) and Rachael Harris (“Lucifer”), alongside newcomers Zack Morris (“EastEnders”), Isa Briones (“Star Trek: Picard”), Miles McKenna (“Guilty Party”), Ana Yi Puig (“Gossip Girl”) and Will Price (“The Equalizer”).

Nicholas Stoller (“The Muppets”) and Rob Letterman (“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”) developed the series and serve as executive producers, alongside Hilary Winston (“Community”), Neal H. Moritz (“Fast & Furious” franchise”), Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese (“Clifford the Big Red Dog”), Pavun Shetty (“The Boys”), Conor Welch (“Platonic”), Scholastic Entertainment’s Caitlin Friedman (“Stillwater”), Erin O’Malley (“New Girl”) and Kevin Murphy (“Desperate Housewives”). James Eagan (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Nick Adams (“BoJack Horseman”) serve as co-executive producers.

Be sure to catch “Goosebumps” on Friday, October 13 on Hulu and Disney+.

Check out a clip featuring Zack and Justin from the upcoming series below:

Watch Disney’s New, Chilling Series ‘Goosebumps’ This Friday the 13th was originally published on globalgrind.com