The Morning Hustle

Kirk Franklin Talks New Album, ‘Father’s Day,’ Dance Moves On Tour & More!

Published on October 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Kirk Franklin x The Morning Hustle

Source: Getty / Getty

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Kirk Franklin x The Morning Hustle

Source: Getty / Getty

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Kirk Franklin Talks New Album, ‘Father’s Day,’ Dance Moves On Tour & More!  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Close