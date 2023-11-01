Asking For A Friend: “My Girl Is Flirting With Her Boss!”

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Justin! Justin says he’s happy for his girlfriend who just landed a new job with a higher pay grade but its her constant praise of her boss that’s beginning to annoy and upset him!

Justin claims that every time he tries to bring it up his girlfriend she brushes it off and claims that he is overreacting! Now Justin is thinking about taking it above her and reaching out to the new boss to find out what’s really going on only problem is he doesn’t want to get fired!

Asking For A Friend weekdays on The Morning Hustle Show with Lore'l and Kyle weekdays at 7:10 am EST.

