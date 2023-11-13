According to police authorities, an unidentified suspect was captured after a former employee shot and killed another employee Monday morning.
PVAMU police reported the incident happened approximately at 9:30 a.m. They discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s identity has not been released yet. PVAMU staff performed “life-saving measures” until EMS arrived, but he didn’t survive.
Police found the car that matched the suspect and detained him.
No students were harmed, and classes are cancelled for the day as the staff mourns the unfortunate situation.
Source: KHOU11
We will add updates as the story develops.
The post 1 dead in Prairie View A&M Shooting appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
1 dead in Prairie View A&M Shooting was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Split After Year-Long Courtship… And Social Media Is Not Surprised
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children
-
2 New Suspects Charged In Connection To PnB Rock Murder
-
Yvonne Orji Reveals She’s Still A Virgin At 39, Social Media Has Thoughts
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
A List Of 2024 Grammy Nominees For Hip Hop, R&B and More
-
Call Me: 6 Of Music’s Famous Phone Numbers