Rudy Giuliani Says He Doesn’t Regret Ruby Freeman Lies, Blames Obama For Racial Tension In America

Here’s a simple truth: Rudy Giuliani deserves every last bit of the misfortune he’s been experiencing lately and much, much more. He deserves to be drowning in litigation. He deserves to be in such crippling debt that he’s begging Trump to pay his legal fees and getting hit with lawsuits filed by his former attorneys because he hasn’t paid them.

And Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Arshaye “Shaye” Moss deserve every cent that is coming to them once a jury decides how much Giuliani owes for defaming them and upending their lives over Donald Trump’s “big lie.”

As we previously reported, Freeman and Moss filed a defamation lawsuit against Giuliani and U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell found the ex-NYC mayor and professional Trump humper liable for defamation, now, a jury will decide just how much he owes, which could be anywhere from $17.9 million to $47.3 million if there plaintiffs’ attorneys have their way (which they should because Giuliani is demonstrably guilty—and also a terrible, terrible human being). On Wednesday, Freeman gave testimony about how Giuliani virtually destroyed her and her daughter’s lives through a campaign of lies, including that Freeman and Moss were passing around “USB ports like they were vials of heroin or cocaine” when all Freeman actually passed to her daughter was a junior mint.

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Ruby Freeman had loved candy since she was a child. The grandmother who raised her always put candy in her stocking. She especially liked ginger mints. “I always used it, especially during the pandemic,” Freeman told a federal jury Wednesday, holding up a mint. “If someone coughed or sneezed or something, I felt it would help, that it was something soothing.” According to Giuliani, they weren’t sharing mints. They were passing around “USB ports like they were vials of heroin or cocaine.” He said they were stealing the election, likening their actions to a “bank heist.” And he said they were getting off “scot-free.” In the weeks to come, Freeman received hundreds of threats, fled her home and – eventually – gave up the clothing business that bore her name. She said her daughter’s life also was destroyed. “Giuliani just messed me up,” Freeman told jurors, sobbing and wiping her eyes. “He messed up my name. He messed up my business. He messed up my daughter. It was horrible.” The first emails arrived early in the morning after Giuliani unveiled the footage. “You cheating-{expletive] piece of [expletive],” one stranger wrote. “Hope they lock you up and throw away the key, you disgusting [expletive] traitor.” “[Black Lives Matter] wants the cops to go away,” wrote another. “Good. They are in the way of my ropes and your tree!”

The Monday before Freeman gave her tearful testimony explicitly detailing how she and her daughter had been harmed—and after all the lawsuits, the criminal indictment in Georgia, and all the financial turmoil backing his MAGA messiah has caused him—Rudy Giuliani walked right outside the courthouse and repeated the same lies to reporters that got him in this mess in the first place.

When asked if he regrets his propaganda campaign against two election workers who were guilty of absolutely nothing but doing their jobs while keeping their breath fresh, Giuliani said “of course” he doesn’t regret it and claimed that when he gives his testimony, “you’ll get the whole story, and it will be definitively clear what I said was true.”

Mind you, back in July, Giuliani conceded that he made false statements about Freeman and Moss by signing a declaration acknowledging that he made statements that “carry meaning that is defamatory per se” and that those comments were “actionable” and “false.” The 180 Giuliani did after court on Monday immediately prompted an overnight court filing from the plaintiffs’ attorneys, who argued that if Giuliani repeats those claims when he takes the stand, “he would be in plain violation of the Court’s prior orders in this case.”

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Giuliani took a break from fretting about his legal and financial woes and pivoted to another lie he loves telling on a Black person: Barack Obama caused the racial tension in America.

“These miserable anti-American leaders of the party of slavery have taken us back 40 or 50 years on race relations with Obama,” he said during an episode of his podcast. “It began with Obama.”

Yes, racism in America started with the man who was born just three years before Jim Crow technically ended. There was no contemporary racism before the only president who has ever had to contend with a demonstrably racist “birther” campaign took office. Obama spent his entire eight-year presidency defending himself against allegations that he’s a Muslim terrorist while his wife is perpetually likened to an ape—but there was definitely no racial tension until he became prominent.

Then Giuliani immediately contradicted his own loud, wrong and white nationalist statement by complaining about Republicans being called racist before Obama was ever president.

“Before that, I mean, they—every—Republicans are racist,” he said. “I mean, they love John McCain until he became the candidate of the Republicans, then he was crazy, insane; something happened to him during the war; he’s a racist. Bush was called a racist all the time.”

Then Giuliani—the loyal MAGA lapdog that he is—went on to defend Trump, who is the reason he’s broke and under criminal indictment in the first place.

“Trump gets into I think a psychological illness they have about Trump,” he said. “Trump derangement syndrome is real—so obsessive.”

Trump and Giuliani are still throwing the world’s most costly temper tantrum over Trump’s legal election loss from three years ago, and they’re both still whining about a Black president who has been out of office for nearly eight years, but, yes, it’s the Trump haters who are obsessed.

Rudy Giuliani Says He Doesn’t Regret Ruby Freeman Lies, Blames Obama For Racial Tension In America was originally published on newsone.com