Beyoncé Gives 2024 Barbie Vibes In A Missoni Dress And Valentino Platforms

Hi (Beyoncé) Barbie!

Beyoncé has reintroduced Barbiecore as a major fashion trend for 2024. The “Renaissance World Tour” film producer rocked a pink and red Barbie-inspired dress while attending LeBron James’ star-studded birthday party this week. Pairing the dress with her ash-blonde wavy tresses, Beyoncé puts Barbie back in the rotation for the new year. Scroll for more details.

Beyoncé’s Barbie-inspired ‘fit is now on our 2024 mood board.

Beyoncé shared her look with fans in a carousel post featuring ten photos on Instagram. The party dump includes close-ups of her ash blonde tresses and glowing bronzer, full outfit pictures with her forever bae Jay Z, and outfit details such as a shiny diamond ring.

Beyoncé’s long-sleeve shimmery print dress is from Missoni and retails for $1,970. Her bubble gum pink platform Mary Janes are Valentino ($1,195), and her diamond ring is a stunner from Tiffany and Co. Her ring, not surprisingly, is the most expensive piece of her ‘fit.

Jay Z matched Beyoncé’s Barbie style in a monochromatic designer look. His fly ‘fit included a one-button, double-breasted light green jacket with a matching turtleneck and long pea coat.

Together, the power couple is ready to party – and slay. See Beyoncé’s flicks below.

Loving the look, fans, friends, and celebs couldn’t help but comment on the Barbie vibes. “Hi Barbie ,” commented supermodel Winnie Harlow. “This is what we want next ,” joked media personality Gia Peppers after tagging Mattel.

Beyoncé and Jay Z are among several celebrities spotted at LeBron James’ Studio 84

Jay and Bey were among many other celebrities rumored to be ‘dressed for the disco’ at the star-studded birthday party for NBA star LeBron James. Other celebrities reportedly in attendance include Savannah James, Kevin Hart, Eniko Hart, Adele, Rich Paul, Anthony Davis, Don Cheadle, 2 Chainz, and Bronny James.

Pictures floating around social media of the event show ceilings filled with disco balls, bright lights, mirrors everywhere, and a gold sign that reads “Studio 84,” and guests in ’70s-themed outfits celebrating the Capricorn. See pics recently shared from Kevin Hart inside the event.

