AFAF: I Gained Weight Now My Husband Wants A Divorce!

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Katrice who says her weight is becoming an issue in her marriage.

Katrice says she had twins just over a year ago and her husband now says she has six months to drop the weight or he’s out. Katrice feels hurt and angered by her husband’s new request. She says even though they agreed when dating to keep themselves up, she didn’t think they he would be so hard on her regarding her weight so soon, especially after giving birth to his children.

Now she needs advice on how to handle the situation! Listen to what the Hustlers had to say about it and let us know your thoughts! Have a problem or a question you need advice on? Call us and leave a voicemail at 1866-HUSTLE-8 and tune in to Asking For A Friend weekdays on The Morning Hustle Show with Kyle and Lore’l weekdays at 6:50 am EST.

