Congratulations! Draya Michele Announces She Is Having A Baby Girl On International Women’s Day

“'What is my purpose?' For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world," shares Draya Michele on Instagram.

Published on March 8, 2024

GQ Men of the Year Party 2023

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Congratulations to Draya Michele! The actress and personality is celebrating International Women’s Day in the most appropriate way possible by revealing that she has a baby on the way. Taking to Instagram with a carousel post of beautiful maternity photos and poignant messages, Draya announced her baby news to the world.

She wrote in part, “As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, “What is my purpose?” For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. It’s my superpower.” Draya’s bundle of joy is her first child with NBA star Jalen Green.

Draya Michele exudes power, strength, and womanhood.

Exemplifying the power, strength, and beauty of womanhood, Draya looks ethereal in her maternity photos. In two images, she wears a white suit with all-over white fur details. Under the suit, she is beautifully bare, highlighting her growing baby bump.

In another photo, the 39-year-old further displays her growing baby in a nude profile picture. Clusters of baby’s breath are placed in her hands, reinforcing her joyous gift.

Draya Michele is soon to be a ‘girl mom’!

Not able to hold her excitement, the mommy-to-be also revealed the gender of her baby today. She is having a girl!

Leaving her first endearing words for her daughter, Draya continued on Instagram, “I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment.”

Fans have jumped into the star’s comment section since the news dropped. From words of encouragement and congratulations to heartfelt messages and cute emojis, many are crazy for baby!

Premiere Of Universal Pictures And Illumination Entertainment's "Despicable Me 3" - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Draya’s baby girl will be her third child. She has two sons, Kniko Howard and Jru Scandrick, from previous relationships.

Congratulations again, Draya!

