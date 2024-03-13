Skai Jackson Takes the Crown As Cantu Beauty’s Newest Brand Ambassador

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

In a recent announcement that sent waves of excitement through the beauty and entertainment industries, Skai Jackson has been named the brand ambassador for Cantu Beauty, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career. The young actress and influencer shared her feelings about this groundbreaking collaboration, highlighting the personal and professional significance of her new role.

Skai Jackson discusses her role as Cantu Beauty’s newest brand ambassador

“This was just such a full-circle moment for me. I remember being a little girl, walking into the beauty supply store, seeing Cantu’s products, and using them. This opportunity means the world to me,” Jackson exclusively told HelloBeautiful.

Describing the collaboration as a dream come true, Jackson emphasized her admiration for Cantu, stating, “I feel like Cantu is just such an amazing brand, and I love all the new components that they have put into the products.” She praised Cantu’s commitment beyond products, saying, “They also care about people and what they stand for. That’s something that I align with so much, as well. So I feel like this is just such an amazing partnership.”

Discussing Cantu Beauty’s revamped product formulations, Jackson highlighted the brand’s understanding of diverse hair needs, saying, “Cantu really hit those components. Hair needs moisture; it’s going to nourish your hair, not just have your hair looking good and you can walk out.” She further explained the impact of these changes, adding, “It’s really striving for everyone to have beautiful, long, thriving hair. And that’s what I love.”

Some new heavy hitters include the Sulfate-Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo, Hydrating Cream Conditioner, Curl Activator Cream, Coconut Curling Cream, Shea Butter Leave-in Conditioning Repair Cream, and Argan Oil Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream. According to the brand, “each product is meticulously crafted to cater to the unique needs of textured hair consumers around the world.”

Opening up about her personal hair journey, Jackson shared, “I have extremely thick hair, so just having a hair routine is super important.” She expressed her satisfaction with Cantu’s product range, noting, “I’ve always had to jump around from products. And now that I use Cantu, these hair products all work together for your hair.”

When asked about her advice for aspiring individuals, Jackson emphasized hard work and focus, stating, “Nothing just comes easy in life. I feel like it’s more like, ‘Oh my gosh, I finally got what I wanted’ when you put in that hard work.” She stressed the importance of perseverance and the rewarding feeling that comes with achieving one’s goals.

Discussing the balance between her acting career, brand ambassadorship, and other ventures, the star shared her approach, saying, “I feel like I keep it afloat because I give myself that space and that time to just kind of process everything and relax.”

On the topic of diversity and inclusion, the Disney star applauded Cantu Beauty, stating, “I love to see when it’s not just one category; everyone can have that option to use these products.” She expressed her pride in contributing to those values, stating, “I feel like we align with so many amazing things. So this is just going to be such an amazing partnership.”

Looking ahead, Jackson teased exciting things from the collaboration, saying, “Stay tuned for all the amazing things that Cantu and I have coming up. I am really, really proud of the way they executed everything.”

At the end of our conversation, Jackson named three hair icons, including herself, Nicki Minaj, and Aaliyah, saying, “I always like to endorse what I love. And you’re definitely going to see how much I love these products when you guys see my tutorials and everything about me using them. So stay tuned.”

With this partnership, Skai Jackson and Cantu Beauty are poised to make waves in the beauty industry, championing authenticity, inclusivity, and the celebration of natural hair. Between Cantu’s recent partnership with the Global Shea Alliance and their sponsorship of the Girls Leading Our World (GLOW) Global Network, it’s clear that it’s not just about hair; they aren’t just checking a box. Globally, the goal is to empower young women to demonstrate leadership with fortitude, intention, and genuineness.

DON’T MISS…

Skai Jackson Looked Snatched At The 2023 ‘Variety’ Power Of Young Hollywood Event In This Sassy Two-Piece Look

10 Times Skai Jackson Gave Us Fashion Realness On The Red Carpet

Skai Jackson Takes the Crown As Cantu Beauty’s Newest Brand Ambassador was originally published on hellobeautiful.com