Gunna ft. Offset “Prada Dem,” Mistah F.A.B & Black James “Baddie” & More | Daily Visuals 3.18.24

Gunna and Offset have a fashion shoot and Mistah F.A.B and Black James hit the basketball court to ball. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on March 18, 2024

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 - Day Six

Fans are still torn on whether or not to support Gunna after getting sprung from the joint while his YSL family remains behind bars. However, the man isn’t going to stop shining just because heads wanna hate and continue to do what he does because as far as he’s concerned, he’s still that dude.

 

Linking up with Offset for the visuals to “Prada Dem,” Gunna and Set style and profile for a photo shoot before strolling through a clothing store and turn up while the lights are out and the cameras flash. They did have some dope fits though.

Back on the Left Coast, Hip-Hop triple OG Mistah F.A.B. keeps the Town bumpin’, and for his Black James-assisted clip to “Baddie,” F.A.B and company bring all the women out to the basketball court to showcase what they got in their trunks while standing next to some nice OG rides.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Halle, That Mexican OT featuring Propain, and more.

GUNNA FT. OFFSET – “PRADA DEM”

MISTAH F.A.B & BLACK JAMES – “BADDIE”

HALLE – “IN YOUR HANDS”

THAT MEXICAN OT FT. PROPAIN – “FUNCTION”

BEO LIL KENNY – “SCAMMER FRESH”

BIGXTHAPLUG – “MMHMM”

AGB GREEN – “ALL WE KNOW”

BIG MILO – “NO ONE”

YELAWOLF – “MAKE YOU LOVE ME”

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

