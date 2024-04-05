STREAMED: J. Cole Fires Back At Kendrick Lamar On Surprise “Might Delete Later” Project, Doja Cat Re-ups With “Scarlet 2 CLAUDE” & More

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole — “7 Minute Drill”

J. Cole fires back with a “warning shot.” Shortly after Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” verse lit the rap world up with Drake and Cole shots, the latter replies on “7 Minute Drill” from his new Might Delete Later project (more on the album later).

“Your first sh-t was classic / Your last sh-t was tragic / Your second sh-t put n—-s to sleep but they gassed it / Your third sh-t was massive / And that was your prime,” Cole raps on the track, presumably referencing K. Dot’s lauded discography. “I was trailing right behind / And I just now hit mine / Now I’m front of the line / with a comfortable lead / How ironic, soon as I got it, now he want something with me.”

Cole hints at this being more of a heat check throughout the track. “This is merely a warning shot,” he says at one point. “I’m hesitant, I love my brother, but I’m not gonna lie / I’m powered up for real, that sh-t would feel like swatting a fly.”

Listen to “7 Minute Drill” below.

J. Cole — Might Delete Later

J. Cole surprises fans with a new album and some special guests. The new project features the much-discussed Kendrick Lamar reply (“7 Minute Drill”) but it also includes 11 other cuts for fans to dissect.

Ari Lennox, Gucci Mane, Young Dro, Cam’ron, Bas, Daylyt, Ab-Soul and Central Cee all appear on this effort. T-Minus, ATL Jacob, Conductor Williams and Cole himself are among the producers.

Dreamville President Ibrahim Ahmed shared the album on social media and offered a message. “Listen in order please,” he tweeted. “We work hard to sequence these projects. Much love.” He also offered a smiling emoji, likely knowing the fanfare behind “7 Minute Drill” would soon follow.

Up next, Cole is planning to release his long-awaited album, The Fall Off, a project he’s been teasing for years.

Doja Cat — Scarlet 2 CLAUDE

Doja Cat re-ups on her Scarlet success with the deluxe edition, Scarlet 2 CLAUDE. The new version features seven new songs and a couple of new features.

A$AP Rocky and Teezo Touchdown lend their voices to the new iteration. Meanwhile, Camper, London Cyr, Yeti Beats, Jasper Harris, Go Grizzly, Pooh Beatz and more handle production here.

Shortly after releasing the album, Doja took to social media to dispel rumors of disses. “No one has done anything to me for me to even want to begin to diss them,” she tweeted. “All my peers been nice as f-ck and welcoming of me.”

She went on: “I dont play these games you all are playing. its incredibly childish and quite frankly the most depressing sh-t ive ever come across on the internet. grow the f-ck up. i dont get in ‘rAp bEefS.’”

Bryson Tiller — Bryson Tiller

Bryson Tiller has another hit on his hands with “Whatever She Wants.” Now, the Kentucky star unveils his self-titled new project with 19 tracks and including the aforementioned smash as a bonus cut.

Victoria Monét lends her voice to “Persuasion” while Clara La San appears on “Random Access Memory.” Previously released singles “Calypso” and “Outside” also appear here.

Bryson has been honest about his return to form. During a recent interview with himself, the singer-rapper talked about the struggles he faced while making his True to Self project in 2017.

“My biggest regret of making True to Self is that I wasn’t being true to myself at all,” he said in the clip. “I was too worried about validation…I just so badly wanted somebody to tell me I was good…I was making music that wasn’t true to me.”

Now, he unveils his self-titled offering below.

GloRilla — Ehhthang Ehhthang

GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo!” is climbing up the charts. To capitalize on this moment, the Memphis star unleashes a new project, Ehhthang Ehhthang. Glo isn’t calling this an album but she is providing 11 new tracks on top of the aforementioned banger.

Moneybagg Yo, Boston Richey, Finesse 2x, Kevo Money and Megan Thee Stallion all make appearances. The Meg-assisted single, “Wanna Be,” will see its music video premiere later today.

“It’s a project,” she recently told Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. “It’s not gonna be an album; it’s a mixtape. My thought process is not thinking too hard because last year, I was thinking too hard. I was in album mode because I was gonna drop my first album, initially, so I went to thinking it had to be big…[But then] I wanted to make a mixtape instead of an album first. And the songs just started flowing out and they all sounded good because I got in mixtape mode. I wasn’t thinking too hard on it.”

