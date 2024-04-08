WATCH: How To Stream Today’s Solar Eclipse In The DMV

Listen Live
April 8, 2024

Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada

Source: Adam Gray / Getty

It’s eclipse day! Today the Moon will pass between the Sun and the Earth, tracing a narrow path of darkness across North America and here in The DMV, more than 88% of the Sun will be obstructed!

You won’t want to miss this one because the next Total Solar Eclipse viewable from here isn’t until 2052! The eclipse will peak around 3:21 p.m. in the city.

However, if you can’t make it outside today to view the eclipse or just want to enjoy it from your home, we have you covered.

Click here to watch the eclipse straight from NASA. For a more localized experience, CBS News will also be streaming. Click here for more.

NOTE: To observe the Sun during the eclipse you must use an indirect viewing method, like a cereal box viewer, or wear a pair of sun-safe eclipse glasses.  Do not look at the sun with your bare eyes.

