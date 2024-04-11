The Las Vegas Aces WNBA team has moved an upcoming game against the Indiana Fever to a bigger arena in anticipation that the Indiana Fever choose superstar Caitlin Clark, who has helped draw more viewers than ever to women’s college basketball.
The Aces already have an avid fan base and sold out five games ahead of the season’s start.
The team announced the change of venue for its July 2nd game against the Fever on social media on Saturday:
The team usually plays at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, a 12,000-seat complex, but its July 2 game against the Fever will be held at T-Mobile Arena, which can hold 18,000 basketball fans.
Las Vegas Aces WNBA Team Gets Bigger Venue For Game vs Indiana Fever On July 2nd, Here’s Why was originally published on 1075thefan.com
-
Vote For Your School For PROM CRASHERS With Marky Marc & A Mystery Artist [VOTE HERE]
-
Social Media Reacts to Infamous American OJ Simpson, Dead at age 76
-
Meek Mill Hard Launches Beef With Wale, Xitter Wants His Phone Privileges Revoked
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
The 15 Most Sexually Explicit & Down Right Nasty Songs Of All Time (LIST)
-
Get Ready DC Barbz! Here’s The Pink Friday 2 World Tour Set List
-
Women’s History Month Spotlight: All Black Women Owned & Operated Company IBest Wines Makes History In Wine Industry