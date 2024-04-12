Listen Live
News

14 Year Old Naya Ellis Designs Stroke-Detecting Device That Could Save Many Lives

Published on April 12, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Brilliant Woman Succeeding in Science Field Vector Cartoon Illustration

Source: nicoletaionescu / Getty

In the spirit of Black Women’s History Month, we spotlight this young Black teenager who has come up with a life changing invention. New Orleans student Naya Ellis recently designed a stroke-detecting watch, earning a championship in the National STEM Challenge at just 14 years old. Read more about her invention inside.

Ellis is a student at John F. Kennedy High School in New Orleans, who is being praised online for her latest invention. The NOLA teen designed a stroke-detecting watch named WingItt, earning a championship title in the National STEM Challenge. The invention is driven by her passion for science and helping others and particularly influenced by her personal familial experiences.

Naya’s research was first inspired by her own experiences of caring for her mother during a health battle and motivated by a desire to address real-world health issues. Initially intrigued by the idea of detecting seizures, Naya later shifted her focus to stroke detection once looking into her data. It also aligns with her personal experiences as her grandmother suffered from a stroke.

As a freshman, Naya was able to design an innovative device she named WingItt, which identifies potential strokes by monitoring nerve impulses and heartbeats, targeting adults over 55, a demographic more prone to strokes. Naya aims to make her lifesaving device affordable, distinguishing it from costly health-monitoring technology.

“I want to do something I’m interested in that will also change the world,” Naya shares in an article with Know Your Rights Camp.

According to an article, Naya is preparing to showcase her invention at the National STEM Challenge festival in Washington, D.C. She hopes to make an impressionable impact in the world and has huge aspirations of becoming an obstetrician-gynecologist, embodying her commitment to empowering women and bringing new life into the world.

Ellis is one of 2,500 students recognized nationwide who will present at the inaugural National STEM Challenge festival in Washington, D.C.

Congrats, Naya!

14 Year Old Naya Ellis Designs Stroke-Detecting Device That Could Save Many Lives  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Entertainment

50 Cent’s G-Unit Studios Finds A New Home In Shreveport, Louisiana

7 items
Entertainment

Our Favorite 2024 Coachella Festival Weekend One Moments

Entertainment

Tesla Delivery: Listener Gifted Dream Car from Morning Hustle and Key Glock

Music

Prada Him: Gunna Announces New Album ‘One Of Wun’ + Shares Official Cover Art

5 items
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Kicks Off Her Third Vegas Residency In Style – And We Expect Nothing Less

15 items
Entertainment

Remembering The Life of Rico Wade, Founder of The Dungeon Family [Photos]

9 items
Movies

This Week’s ‘What to Watch’ Film List Includes ‘Dune: Part Two,’ ‘The Greatest Hits’ & More

44 items
Music

Hunxho, Kodak Black, Tink & DRAM Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close