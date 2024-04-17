GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out
GloRilla found herself in a jail cell this earlier this week after cops busted her for DUI, reported on by TMZ.
Reason for traffic stop
cops say they saw a vehicle making a U-turn at a solid red traffic light around 4 AM ET, so they pulled the vehicle over to see if anything was going on.
The officer who reported on scene claims he smelled marijuana and alcohol, and claims GloRilla told him she’d been drinking that evening.
The police say they then administered a field sobriety test and GloRilla did not perform the best.
In the end, GloRilla did get arrested and a friend came to pick up her vehicle.
GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out was originally published on hot1009.com
-
Vote For Your School For PROM CRASHERS With Marky Marc & A Mystery Artist [VOTE HERE]
-
Ashanti Confirms She Is Engaged – And Having A Baby With Nelly!
-
Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]
-
Social Media Reacts to Infamous American OJ Simpson, Dead at age 76
-
Meek Mill Hard Launches Beef With Wale, Xitter Wants His Phone Privileges Revoked
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
The 15 Most Sexually Explicit & Down Right Nasty Songs Of All Time (LIST)