Crime

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

Published on April 17, 2024

2024 CMT Music Awards - Red Carpet

GloRilla at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at the Moody Center on April 7, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

GloRilla found herself in a jail cell this earlier this week after cops busted her for DUI, reported on by TMZ.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, the rapper was arrested and booked early Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, consuming/possessing an open alcoholic beverage container and a separate traffic charge in Gwinnett County, GA.

She was hauled into jaiol around 6:12 AM ET and bonded out a few hours later.

Reason for traffic stop

cops say they saw a vehicle making a U-turn at a solid red traffic light around 4 AM ET, so they pulled the vehicle over to see if anything was going on.

The officer who reported on scene claims he smelled marijuana and alcohol, and claims GloRilla told him she’d been drinking that evening.

The police say they then administered a field sobriety test and GloRilla did not perform the best.

After refusel the cops finally got GloRilla to do the breathalyzer.During this whole exchange, the cop says GloRilla’s breast slipped out from under her clothes and he had to tell her to cover it back up.

2024 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals

GloRilla at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at the Moody Center on April 7, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

In the end, GloRilla did get arrested and a friend came to pick up her vehicle.

was originally published on hot1009.com

