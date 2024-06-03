Listen Live
Latest Rap Beef is Featuring, Cardi B VS BIA

| 06.03.24
Cardi B

Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) / (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

 

The rap girlies are starting the summer off HOT, and it’s heating up the hip-hop scene! Cardi B and BIA have both sent shots at each other in their latest tracks, creating a buzz that’s impossible to ignore.

Cardi B recently teamed up with GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion on the “Wanna Be” remix, where she didn’t hold back, aiming a few lines directly at BIA. The collaboration itself was a powerhouse move, but Cardi’s pointed lyrics added extra spice to the mix. Not one to stay silent, BIA fired back with a full diss track, making it clear that she’s ready to defend her spot in the rap game.

BIA

Source: Shaun-Andru / Courtesy Epic Records

This lyrical battle between two of today’s hottest female rappers has fans talking and choosing sides. It’s the kind of rivalry that brings excitement and anticipation to the music world, reminiscent of the legendary rap beefs of the past.

Earlier this year, Meg was able to secure a number one spot on Billboard with a diss track towards Nicki Minaj; could this be a new cheat code?

Hustlers, we want to hear from you! Who do you think is taking the W so far in this summer showdown?

Stay tuned as we keep you updated on this feud!

 

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7wbR4vstWQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&amp;igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

